Cross Boundary Energy has bought Caledonia Mining’s 12.2 Megawatt solar plant at Blanket Mine and it has plans to expand it.

Caledonia built the plant for US$14.3 million in 2023 to power Blanket Mine.

It has now sold it to Cross Boundary for US$22.35 million, a quick profit that it will reinvest into operations.

CrossBoundary will continue to supply Blanket Mine.

The plant currently supplies 25% of the mine’s power.

At the handover ceremony of the plant, CrossBoundary says: “CrossBoundary is working closely with the Caledonia Mining Corporation and Blanket Mine team to explore further expansions to renewable energy provision on this site under a phased approach”

NewZwire