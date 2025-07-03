On 01/07/25, Detectives from Criminal Investigations Department Drugs and Narcotics acted on received information and tracked a foreign registered cross border bus to a certain house along Arcturus Road, Highlands, Harare where they found the bus crew offloading some groceries into a DAF truck.

The detectives searched the vehicles and recovered 59.5 kilogrammes of dagga wrapped with yellow plastics.

Subsequently, Memory Mukwasani (33) was arrested for unlawful possession of dagga after collecting the contraband from the bus crew.

Meanwhile, James Vengesai (43), Dumisani Moyo (42) and Peter Matimba (35) were arrested on 02/07/25 at Parks illegal crossing point, Beitbridge for unlawful possession of approximately 50 kilogrammes of dagga.

In a related matter, on 01/07/2025, Police in Chivhu arrested Christopher Chikoore (39), Kelly Takunda Sithole (22), Tanaka Manyati (24), Cecilia Chipo Bhutai (33), John Mandaza (45), and Jotam Makaya (18) for unlawful possession of dagga.

The suspects, who were traveling in an unregistered Hino Dutro truck from Masvingo, were stopped by police in Chivhu.

The driver disregarded the signals given by the police and sped off towards Harare. The suspects were later apprehended at a truck stop in Chivhu.

Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered a plastic containing the dagga which was stashed behind the driver’s seat.

Zwnews