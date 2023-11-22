Tragedy struck at the Gatche Gatche fishing camp on Lake Kariba, where three individuals lost their lives in separate incidents involving crocodile attacks on November 18 and 19.

The initial incident unfolded on November 18 when Shameton Sibanda, a 35-year-old resident of Lanlolly Village, Magunje, was pulled into the water by a crocodile while fishing from a dingy boat on Lake Kariba. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the distressing event, identifying the victims as Shameton Sibanda, George Mawandiwa (38) from Mahombekombe, Kariba, and Bayton Chikomo (29) from Kaponda Village, Magunje.

Ass Comm Nyathi provided details, stating, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of three people who were attacked by crocodiles while fishing at Chinhandowa, Gatche Gatche fishing Camp, Lake Kariba on 18th and 19th November 2023.”

During the initial incident, a search party, led by George Mawandiwa and fellow fishermen, was organized to locate Shameton Sibanda. Tragically, during the search, Mawandiwa was also attacked and dragged into the water by a crocodile. The search team eventually recovered Mawandiwa’s body. On November 19, the search team successfully retrieved the remains of Shameton Sibanda.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi recounted the second incident, which occurred on November 19: “In the second incident which occurred on 19th November 2023, Bayton Chikomo was attacked by a crocodile while casting nets using a dingy boat in Lake Kariba.” The search party managed to shoot and kill the crocodile, recovering Chikomo’s remains from its grasp.

All three victims’ bodies were transported to Kariba District Hospital for post-mortem examinations. Assistant Commissioner Nyathi emphasized the importance of safety awareness during fishing expeditions, particularly when using dingy boats, urging the public to take precautions to protect their lives.