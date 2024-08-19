The water available for power generation at Kariba Dam has now fallen below 10 percent, data by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA).

During the corresponding time last year, the water level was at 28 percent.

With less water inflows, Zimbabwe and Zambia have slashed power production, causing loadshedding in both economies.

Zambia recently announced an increase in load-shedding hours. The country is producing 890MW, a quarter of capacity.

The crisis, mostly caused by low water levels at Kariba, also affects Zimbabwe.

Zambia imports power at up to US12.6c/kWh, but sells to customers at US4.1c/kWh, a subsidy that’s become unsustainable, says Zambia’s Energy Minister Makozo Chikote.

Apparently, for Zimbabwe, the loadshedding is further exacerbated by antiquated power generation equipment.

Zwnews