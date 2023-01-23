ZIMBABWE senior cricket team’s three-match One Day International series against Ireland came to a lacklustre conclusion after rain stopped play at the Harare Sports Club.

The match, which was supposed to serve as a tie-breaker between the evenly matched sides, came to a halt after only 13 overs play.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first under cloudy conditions.

However, Ireland drew first blood in the first power play as Mark Adair dismissed Chamu Chibhabha for 16 runs off 25 balls.

Chibhabha unfortunately lost his wicket when he hit the ball straight into Murray Commins’ hands at mid-wicket.

The introduction of Craig Ervine into the crease besides Innocent Kaia barely managed to bring up the country’s half century before incessant rain intervened leading to the abandonment of the match.

Mutare-born pace bowler Tendai Chatara is a doubt for the upcoming series after he sustained an injury during the ODI tour of Ireland.

state media