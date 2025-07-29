President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has lambasted some ZANU PF foot-soldiers for giving businessperson Kuda Tagwirei credit meant for his boss.

Charamba through one of his ghost X handles said:

“IT IS THIS KIND OF COMMUNICATION I JUST FIND DISGUSTING!!! The Land Tenure Programme is a Programme of Government of Zimbabwe which is led by President ED Mnangagwa.

“He appoints persons to implement it; those persons neither own nor lead it; they merely implement it to the direction of the Principal.

“Why try and draw a wedge between the President and CDE Tagwirei through such reckless communication done under a COURT OF ARMS of the Zimbabwe Government? Kana musingazvigoni bvunzai mhani.”

He was responding to a X post below by the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, which is said to be run by Tagwirei:

A New Era Led by Dr Elder Tagwirei

Zimbabwe is undergoing a transformative shift in land ownership, spearheaded by Elder Kudakwashe Tagwirei, chairperson of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee. This initiative is part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 agenda, aiming to empower citizens especially youth and women through secure land ownership and economic opportunity.

How Land Is Acquired?

Land allocation in Zimbabwe is managed by the Land Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture. The Land Tenure Implementation Committee, led by Dr Tagwirei, does not allocate land directly. Instead, it ensures that land already granted to individuals or families is formalized through title deeds, giving owners legal security and access to financial services.

Key steps in the process:

– Application through the Land Commission

– Verification and surveying of the land

– Issuance of title deeds via the Ministry of Justice and Deeds Registry

– Registration and documentation for future transfer or collateral use

Dr Tagwirei emphasizes that multiple farm ownership will not be tolerated. Each family is entitled to one piece of land, and any excess will be repossessed to ensure fairness and productivity.

Cost Per Hectare!!

While the government has not published a fixed price per hectare under the new tenure system, the focus is on empowerment rather than commercial sale. Most land is allocated through resettlement or empowerment programs, and the cost is often tied to administrative fees, surveying, and registration rather than market value.

However, in private transactions or urban development zones, prices can vary widely:

Land Type Estimated Cost per Hectare (USD) Notes

Resettlement Land Minimal / subsidized Often free with title deed processing fees

Urban Development $5,000 – $15,000+ Depends on location and zoning

Commercial Farmland $2,000 – $10,000 Market-driven, varies by region. These figures are indicative and subject to change based on government policy and land classification.

Vision for the Future!!

Dr Tagwirei envisions a Zimbabwe where land ownership drives national prosperity. He projects a US$153 billion GDP by 2050, with US$29 billion from Agriculture alone. The land tenure system is designed to:

– Encourage investment in farming

– Provide access to low-interest loans.

– Promote entrepreneurial thinking among youth

– Ensure dignity and respect through wealth creation.

Dr Tagwirei puts it, “When the President is giving us title deeds, he is giving us access to wealth. Wealth means power”.