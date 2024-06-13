The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) working with the Trade Measures department in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has confiscated sugar labelled Star brand which is being sold in the market underweight.

Perpetrators who were caught selling this sugar were taken to court and made to pay heavy fines.

From the samples taken a supposed 2kg packet of sugar was found to be weighing 1.6kgs.

The Commission has since urged members of the public to report to anyone selling this type of sugar, as it is being packaged illegally and sold to unsuspecting consumers short in mass.

Members of the public are also being urged to report to the Commission the presence of any sugar which they suspect to be underweight or illegally packaged on the following hotline numbers +263719 176 856/861/865 or Toll-free 080 12301.