86% of Zimbabwe’s Covid19 cases are drawn from nationals who were in the diaspora, with neighboring South Africa topping the list with a total of 400 out of a cumulative figure of 561 coronavirus infections recorded, as of Friday.

According to records from the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC), South Africa has precisely contributed 71.3% of Zimbabwe’s total Covid19 cases with confirmed local transmissions accounting for just 13.7%.

Statistically speaking, 484 of all coronavirus infections in the struggling southern African country constitute Zimbabweans who were in the diaspora, with only 77 local transmissions having been recorded thus far.

Of the imported cases, Botswana contributed 22, the United Kingdom has 17 while eight returnees who recently traveled from Mozambique tested positive for coronavirus.

4 234 males, 4 328 females and, among them 203 children, are Covid19 positive.

Imported cases from other states within the region and Europe, though at markedly minimal levels, also contributed to Zimbabwe’s Covid19 infections.

Zimbabwe has received 8 562 locals who underwent mandatory quarantining as a mitigatory measure in the face of the pandemic which has so far claimed six human lives.

Dr Isaac Phiri (main picture), a government official doubling as Lead Epidemiology Surveillance Operations Covid-19 Response and Deputy Director Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, said local transmissions were linked to known returnees.

He, however, conceded that some daring returnees have skipped quarantine and re-integrated themselves with communities posing serious risks of cross infection adding that some returnees have used undesignated entry points and defeating Harare’s fight to curb the spread of the pandemic.

When Zimbabwe succumbed to waning economic fortunes during the dawn of the 21st century, a remarkable number of her people stampeded out of the country in search of greener pastures outside, with neighboring South Africa having literally become the destination of choice for many.

South Africa is home to an estimated figure of between 2,5 and 3 million Zimbabweans believed to be living and working in that country.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews