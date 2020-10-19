Despite the relaxation of Covid19 regulations marked by the reopening of schoois, the landlocked southern African nation continues to witness a spike in coronavirus cases with 37 new infections having been recorded.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, which is the hardest hit, recorded 20 new cases and the province also has the majority of active cases in the country. Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care indicate that the seven-day average for new cases has risen to 19 from 14.

Apart from Bulawayo, four of the new cases were recorded in Harare, 12 in Midlands and one case in Mashonaland East.

“As of October 18, 2020 Zimbabwe, had recorded 8 147 Covid-19 cases, 7 678 recoveries and 231 deaths. About 37 new cases and no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the seven-day rolling average rises to 19 from 14,” read a statement from the Ministry.

These latest figures come at a time when President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government has relaxed Covid19 regulations with schools having opened for the Third Term.

Teachers, who have bemoaned incapacitation have raised concern against the move to reopen schools, saying this exposes both the students and the teachers to the Covid19 pandemic.

Covid19 cases spiraling in Zimbabwe as 37 new cases are recorded

