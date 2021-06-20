More than 5.1 million confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been recorded on the African continent so far.

Apparently, as stated by the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa, more than 4.5 million recoveries have been registered.

Cumulatively the continent has recorded 136,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, as at 20 June of Zimbabwe has 41 628 confirmed cases, including 37 167 recoveries, 2 795 Active Cases.

The number for new cases stood at 293 and 1 666 deaths.

The country also recorded 24 new recoveries and 10 Deaths in the last 24hrs.

The number of people vaccinated for the period under review were; first dose 701 348 and second dose 432 572.

-Zwnews