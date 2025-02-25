The State says if bail is granted, the accused Blessed Mhlanga may interfere with investigations due to their proximity to witnesses, including junior colleagues still employed with them.

His lawyer Chris Mhike said Zimbabweans have the right to choose their professions, including journalism adding that Mhlanga holds a valid press card and is lawfully a journalist.

The lawyer it was alarming to hear the state argue that his release could mean a return to his profession.

Key points:

Mhike in cross examination has asked Counter Terrorism Unit Detective chief inspector why he is treating journalism as terrorism.

The police chief says he is not treating it as so.

He is asked why t he is involved in a journalism case.

He says these are just administrative assignments.

Asked if he believes the journalist is a terrorist.

He says he can’t answer the question.

Pressed to respond

He says belief has nothing to do with facts.

Once again he is asked, is my client a terrorist as a matter of fact.

He responds I don’t know if he is a terrorist.

Lawyer asks why deploy a counter terrorism expect on a harmless journalist.

He responds nothing is wrong.

Asked how long he has served, he says I have served for 26 years.

Do. You realize that this is an allegation against journalism

What is his crime

He says he transmitted data, that was his crime

Asked what vehicle was used to transmit

Officer says YouTube

Lawyer: does my client own YouTube

Officer: I don’t think so

What is the name that was used on YouTube for transmission of data

Officer : HSTV

Lawyer : is my client name called HSTV

Officer’ I may not know his full names

Lawyer: so why is Blessed Mhlanga being arrested for HSTV case and activities

Officer HSTV is not a natural persons but are natural persona’s acting on its behalf.

