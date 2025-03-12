A court in Malawi has ruled that self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary should be extradited to South Africa where they are wanted on fraud and money laundering charges.

The ruling, delivered on Monday, marks a significant step in the long-standing legal battle over the high-profile couple, who fled South Africa in 2020 while out on bail.

The Bushiris, founders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church, are accused of defrauding their followers of millions of dollars through questionable investment schemes.

South African authorities have been seeking their extradition since their escape, arguing that they must stand trial for multiple financial crimes.

The couple, however, has maintained that they are victims of political persecution and have fought against their return.

Following the court’s decision, the Bushiris’ legal team indicated that they would appeal the ruling, further prolonging the legal process.

Their lawyer, Wapona Kita, argued that the extradition process was flawed and that the couple’s safety could not be guaranteed if they were sent back to South Africa.

Meanwhile, South African prosecutors have welcomed the ruling, stating that it reaffirms their commitment to justice and accountability.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) expressed confidence that the extradition would allow the legal process to proceed fairly.

The case has sparked widespread debate, with supporters of the Bushiris maintaining their innocence and accusing authorities of unfair treatment.

However, critics argue that their flight from South Africa raises serious concerns about their credibility and the legitimacy of their claims.

As the legal wrangling continues, all eyes remain on the Malawian judicial system to see whether the extradition will ultimately be carried out or if the appeal process will delay proceedings further.

Online sources