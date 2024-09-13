In a recent court ruling, a stepfather involved in divorce proceedings was mandated to financially support his stepchildren, despite his argument that he had no legal obligation to do so.

The court in South Africa ordered him to pay R40,000 for spousal maintenance, R35,000 for rent, and cover various expenses, including utilities, medical aid, WiFi, security, and staff salaries.

Additionally, he was instructed to fund his stepchildren’s luxury lifestyle, including school fees and golf club memberships.

The couple, who married in 2018 without having children together, each brought children from previous marriages into the relationship.

The woman contended that her children were accustomed to a high standard of living disrupted by the stepfather’s withdrawal of financial and emotional support during the separation.

Conversely, the stepfather argued that he never made promises to maintain the children, as their biological father also contributed to their care.

The court recognized that common law does not mandate stepfathers to support stepchildren, but it determined that it would not be in the children’s best interests for him to abandon them.

The judge noted that the man had portrayed himself as responsible for the children and consequently ordered him to cover additional legal costs and contribute further towards household expenses.

