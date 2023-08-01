A registered voter has filed an application at the Bulawayo High Court for deputy industry minister Raj Modi to be barred from running for MP in Bulawayo South on the basis that he submitted his papers past the 4PM deadline.

Modi, a ZANU PF candidate is said to be among a number of ruling party members who submitted their nomination papers late.

The case comes after 12 Citizens Coalition for Change CCC candidates were barred from contesting in the forthcoming elections for allegedly submitting their nomination papers late.

The party has since appealed to the Supreme Court.