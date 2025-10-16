The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 14/10/25 at the 82 km peg along Harare–Chirundu Road.

A motorist driving a haulage truck collided head-on with a Honda Fit carrying two occupants.

As a result of the collision, both occupants of the Honda Fit (a couple) died on the spot, while the two occupants of the truck were injured.

The bodies of the victims were referred to Chinhoyi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In an unrelated matter, ZRP Nkayi has arrested Nqobile Siziba (22) and Bulisani Siziba (20) in connection with a carjacking incident which occurred in Plumtree on 12/10/25.

The two suspects allegedly posed as desperate travelers who had recently been deported and were seeking a free ride to Plumtree. The complainant offered them transport in his foreign-registered Toyota Quantum vehicle. Upon arrival in Plumtree, the suspects requested to spend the night in the vehicle and the complainant agreed.

While the complainant was asleep, the suspects searched him, stole the car keys, and drove off towards Dombodema Road.

They later dumped the complainant and fled with the vehicle.

The Police has since recovered the stolen Toyota Quantum.

In yet other news, The ZRP confirms the arrest of Brighton Chinhenga (26) for a case of impersonation which occurred at Mukondomi Secondary School in Buhera on 13/10/25.

The suspect was apprehended while attempting to sit for the Mathematics Paper 1 examination on behalf of another candidate. In a separate incident on 14/10/25, ZRP Magwegwe arrested Mavis Phiri (32) for a similar offence.

She was caught attempting to sit for the Science Paper 1 examination on behalf of her sister at Masotsha High School in Magwegwe North, Bulawayo.

