The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident that occurred along Nketa Drive, near Insukamini Primary School in Bulawayo, where a couple died.

The accident took place after the driver, the husband, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, lost control of the vehicle and rammed onto a tree on the roadside.

The two victims sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

In other news, ZRP is investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred at a restaurant at the corner of Josiah Chinamano Avenue and Mazowe Street, Harare, on 17/05/25, where a 31-year-old man lost a C200 white Mercedes Benz after meeting a stranger, an unidentified woman whom he played pool with at the restaurant.

While playing pool, the woman stole the car keys from the complainant’s jacket.

She then sneaked out of the restaurant, opened the car using a remote, and drove off at high speed towards Mazowe.

