An unfortunate incident which took place a few days ago in Rusape, left members of the community shocked.

The incident involves a 22-year-old husband and his 20-year-old wife who were living together, but did not yet have children.

They were staying at a teacher’s house, which they were looking after as custodians.

According to reports, the wife went to charge her phone at the house of her husband’s friend.

During her visit, the friend revealed some secrets, claiming that the husband had multiple girlfriends and even named them.

This led to an argument between the couple.

Amid the heated exchange, the wife stepped out of the house and hanged herself.

Later, the husband followed her, saw what his wife had done, and proceeded to do the same.

