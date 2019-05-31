11 soldiers captured before their plan succeeded: Plot to oust Mnangagwa exposed

Former Chronicle editor Mduduzi Mathuthu has suggested that the situation in Zimbabwe is now at another level stating, “11 soldiers were arrested before they succesfully carried out their plan.”

Said Mathuthu:

You must finish what you start malume because people turn to us to fill in the blanks. Anyhow, for those who are asking, I understand 11 military souls were captured before their plan succeeded. Ask me no further questions please

This comes after former Deputy Minister of Finance Terence Mukupe warned military elements that another coup won’t be taken kindly.

Last week Mukupe went on the offensive after a Zimbabwe army linked news source, which acurately predicted the 2017 coup, reported that another military takeover was now a matter of time and Mnangagwa won’t finish his term.

Said Mukupe:

You can’t employ the same strategy twice… Good luck to you daydreamers… We will respond in kind…

Plot to oust Mnangagwa exposed

Online media reports indicate that an elaborate plot to oust President Emmerson Mnangagwa starting from June has been unearthed by members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

In a document the media claims was leaked by a CIO official based in Kwekwe, there is a multi pronged operation being plotted by enemies of President Mnangagwa which is set to be unrolled from June till he is ousted from power.

The document whose origin has been alleged to be the faction of ZANU PF aligned to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has a three point plan to be unleashed towards achieving a post-Mnangagwa era.

The document outlines the plot as follows:

1. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has done enough economic blunders which have infuriated Zimbabweans. The opposition and/or civic society organisations will be forced to mobilise and demonstrate against him.

The faction which is composed of highly trained serving officers and disgruntled National Youth Service members will seamlessly become part of the protests and cause more damage to Mnangagwa through bombings of shops, trains and public vehicles. The net effect will be an official crackdown on citizens which should reach a stage where it is labelled crime against humanity.

2. The faction is committed to mobilising ZANU PF members of parliament and opposition members both in lower and upper house to push for a motion of no confidence/ impeachment against President Mnangagwa. The motion will be moved by an opposition member and will be backed by ZANU PF MPs.

3. The third and last option according to the document is to put pressure on President Mnangagwa through international lobbying to concede to a mediated negotiation with MDC leader Nelson Chamisa which shall lead to a power sharing arrangement.

According to the reports, the faction says it will use the outcome as a means to lobby for the removal of Mnangagwa by the Central Committee and endorsed by an extraordinary Congress by 2020 citing weakness and failure to represent the party according to the dictates of the party constitution.

Unrelated ?..Army Commander Arrested

Meanwhile, in a shocking development, the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA)’s elite One Commando Regiment is wallowing at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after he was arrested for stealing rations worth half a million dollars.

Lieutenant-Colonel Enock Chivhima was arrested last week for allegedly stealing foodstuffs and other accessories meant for junior soldiers over a long period.

Zimbabwe National Army spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed the arrest: