Councillor John Nyoni of Gokwe Kabuyuni, arrested during a council meeting last week in connection with the August Southern African Development Community Summit protests.

He has since been granted $100 bail.

Since June, security officials have attacked activists and opposition party members at private hangouts and protest venues, accusing them of trying to disrupt the SADC summit.

Seventy-eight people, including Jameson Timba, leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), were arrested without bail on June 16 at a political gathering that authorities said was “unauthorised”.

On June 27, another set of protesters demanding the release of the detained CCC members outside a court in Harare were also bundled away by security forces.

