The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Harare has arrested Elijah Meskano (43) at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in connection with a case of fraud.

According to police, the suspect allegedly orchestrated a fraudulent transfer of ownership for a property valued at USD 580 000.00 located at Gletwin, Harare.

Apparently, the offence came to light when the rightful owner received Harare City Council’s bills bearing the names of the suspect and his wife.

In other news, police in Nyanga arrested Innocent Bore (24) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 24/09/25 at Mangondoza Business Centre.

The suspect hit the victim, Silas Kapanyota (17) with a stone on the head after the victim had intervened to stop a fight between the suspect and another person.

The suspect had picked up the stone intending to hit the persaon, but missed, resulting him striking the victim. The victim died on the way to the hospital.

