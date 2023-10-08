THE Mighty Warriors have had a strong start to their Cosafa Women’s Championship with a 1-0 win over Lesotho in their opening match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium Friday afternoon.

Second half substitute Privilege Mupeti scored the only goal to ensure the maximum set of points for Shadreck Mlauzi’s charges.

The Zimbabweans dominated much of the proceedings in the entire match although they had goalkeeper Cythia Shonga to thank after the young goalie kept them in the game with a point blank save in the opening minute.

After that mouth-watering save, the Mighty Warriors were all over Lesotho but they were not effective in the attacking third with captain Rudo Neshamba and player of the match Christabel Katona taking turns to miss clear chances.

With Daisy Kaitano, Tanyaradzwa Chihoro and Shyleen Dambamuromo controlling play in midfield, Zimbabwe should have scored more than just a single goal.

There was a lengthy delay towards the end after Shonga suffered an injury before coming back to her feet.

She will be assessed later on Friday.

state media