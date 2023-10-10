The COSAFA Cup Women’s tournament is in full swing, with exciting matches and impressive performances from various teams. Here’s a roundup of the latest standings and results:

Round 3 – October 10, 2023

Madagascar W vs. Malawi W Score: 1 – 3 Half-time Score: 1 – 3

South Africa W vs. Eswatini W Score: 3 – 0 Half-time Score: 2 – 0

Angola W vs. Mozambique W Score: 0 – 1 Half-time Score: 0 – 0

Zambia W vs. Comoros W Score: 5 – 1 Half-time Score: 1 – 1



Round 2 – October 9, 2023

Namibia W vs. Zimbabwe W Score: 0 – 2 Half-time Score: 0 – 1

Botswana W vs. Lesotho W Score: 3 – 0 Half-time Score: 2 – 0

Mozambique W vs. Comoros W Score: 3 – 1 Half-time Score: 1 – 1

Zambia W vs. Angola W Score: 3 – 1 Half-time Score: 2 – 0



Round 1 – October 6-7, 2023

Namibia W vs. Botswana W Score: 1 – 1 Half-time Score: 1 – 0

Zimbabwe W vs. Lesotho W Score: 1 – 0 Half-time Score: 0 – 0

Zambia W vs. Mozambique W Score: 0 – 0 Half-time Score: 0 – 0

Angola W vs. Comoros W Score: 5 – 0 Half-time Score: 5 – 0

South Africa W vs. Malawi W Score: 3 – 4 Half-time Score: 1 – 2

Madagascar W vs. Eswatini W Score: 1 – 2 Half-time Score: 1 – 0



The COSAFA Cup Women’s tournament has seen its share of thrilling encounters and remarkable performances. Teams are giving their all on the field, and the competition remains fierce. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting matches in this prestigious women’s football tournament.