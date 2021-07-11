File photo

The Warriors of Zimbabwe are seemingly finding the going tough after losing to Namibia by 2 goals to nil in their COSAFA CUP match number 3.

The two teams went into the breather nil all. This loss came high on the heels of two draws against Mozambique and Malawi.

The match has been swinging from one end to the other one with little goal mouth action until half time.

Apparently, Namibia put some pressure early into the second half and were rewarded through an own goal by Jimmy Dzingai.

The Warriors tried a little urgency as they sought to restore parity but to no avail.

Namibia added another goal mid way in the second half and managed to hold on until the final whistle.

The Warriors’ next match is against the Senegal’s Lions of Teranga, which they need to win at all cost.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Cosafa Cup Warriors starting lineup against Namibia was as follows:

Arubi, Mucheto, Amini, Nyahwa, Mavhurume, Dzingai, Musaka , Sarupinda , Karuru, Hachiro, Matare

Substitutes. Mapisa, Phiri , Murimba, Banda , Dube, Mkolo, Mbeba, Nadolo.

-Zwnews