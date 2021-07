Zimbabwe is today squaring off against Namibia in their third COSAFA match.

This game kicks off at 2pm this afternoon.

The Warriors have two points from two draws against Mozambique and Malawi.

Meanwhile, the Warriors need to collect maximum points from today’s game in order to boost morale ahead of their last group match against Senegal’s Lions of Teranga.

Senegal who are geographically not in SADC region are participating in this year’s edition as invited guests.

