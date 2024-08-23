Cameroon’s President Paul Biya’s nephew and former Minister Alain Mebee arrived in Court with a glass of champagne in a case where he is accused of embezzling over 200 billion.

Meanwhile, Biya Cameroon’s long-serving President has announced his intention to run for an eighth term in the 2025 Presidential Election.

At 91 years old, Biya is one of the world’s oldest and longest-serving leaders.

He held the presidency since 1982.

Before ascending to the highest office, Biya served as the country’s Prime Minister for seven years, from 1975 to 1982, under then-President Ahmadou Ahidjo.