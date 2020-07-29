CBZ has joined the list of companies that have recorded COVID-19 positive cases and temporarily halted operations.

CBZ reportedly closed 7 Branches after 35 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

This was revealed the Bank’s CEO Blessing Mudavanhu who said:

To date out of over 900 tests conducted, regrettably a total of 35 of our staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

One of our staff members sadly passed away on Sunday 26 July 2020, having also tested positive.

We anticipate opening of these Branches and offices within 48–72 hours for continued business thereafter

According to the publication here are the 7 branches that have been closed: