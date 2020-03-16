A total of 100 Chinese Technocrats who were working at the new parliament building currently under construction in Mt Hampden, Harare, are currently stuck in China due to the novel Coronavirus, stalling construction progress at the site.

The technocrats, consisting of mainly engineers, had gone for their annual leave and failed to return due to prevalent travel restrictions tha were birthed by the epidemic

On the other hand, it has also emerged that this has also led to the delay of the delivery of essential equipment from China. Stuck in the severely hit Asian country, the equipment is set to be used for the mega project which is being done by Shanghai Construction Group.

Shanghai Construction Group company project manager Mr Cai Libo confirmed the development in an interview with state media:

“There are more than 100 people, including some project engineers, stuck in China due to coronavirus as they are being restricted to travel,” he said.

“Also, factories that are supposed to supply us with equipment like elevators were closed down for almost a month, affecting production and this has delayed the delivery of equipment here.”

State Media