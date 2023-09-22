A COP stationed at Dzivaresekwa Police Station appeared in court for extortion yesterday.

Hopewell Zvoushe (49) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who granted him US$100 bail.

The court heard that on September 18, Justice Willis received a call from his driver, Justice Mugari, who operated on the City-Kuwadzana route.

Willis was informed that his Nissan Caravan had been impounded by some police officers at the corner of Robert Mugabe Way and Pasipanodya Road in Dzivaresekwa for picking up passengers at an undesignated area.

Willis went to Dzivaresekwa Police Station where it was found that his vehicle had been involved in an accident and had a damaged front bumper and broken left corner light.

He was told by another cop that Mugari would be detained and the vehicle would be taken to Warren Park Traffic.

Willis left the vehicle and Mugari at Dzivaresekwa Police Station, and later received a call from his conductor, Brendon Chitambara, who told him that Zvoushe wanted to talk to him.

Zvoushe allegedly told Willis that he could release both the vehicle and driver on condition that he pays US$100.

He further informed him that he needed to pay an additional US$45 as a fine for misconduct.

Willis reported the matter to the Police Anti-Corruption Unit and a trap was set.

Zvoushe was arrested soon after receiving the bribe.

state media