The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has raised concern over resistance to lawful searches at roadblocks.

The anti graft body made the call during anti-corruption awareness efforts in Beitbridge.

The Commission reminds citizens that roadblocks are mandated by law and urges full compliance with police officers’ instructions.

ZACC said resisting lawful orders is a punishable offence.

The public have also urged to declare goods and pay duties to ease trade and travel.

