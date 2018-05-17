Chamisa caught in ‘sexism’ storm

MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa yesterday said he was young and can impregnate any woman to prove how energetic he is.

The MDC-T chief recently pledged to give President Mnangagwa his 18-year- old sister if he manages five percent in this year’s harmonised elections.

Chamisa’s remarks sparked outrage from Zimbabweans across the body politic.

He apologised last Thursday but yesterday Chamisa repeated the sexist remarks while addressing a rally at Maboleni Business Centre in Lower Gweru.

“As we go to an election this year, we must say goodbye to old age leadership. We want young and energetic leaders like me. Is there any one who can doubt that I am energetic? Just give me any woman here and see if I will fail to score,” said Mr Chamisa. state media