It appears that the provocative rapper Christabel “Kikky Bada**” Mahlungwa has once again tied the knot. The rapper shared a post on her Instagram story last Saturday, strongly suggesting that she is now a married woman.

The post cryptically stated, “Mombe dzauya Kumba zvakere,” which translates to “the cattle have come home,” a traditional reference to lobola or bride price negotiations.

In a video, Kikky can be seen with a lobola delegation, all dressed in attire distinct from hers. This hints at a significant life event, possibly indicating a recent marriage.

Kikky Bada** was previously married to businessman Benias Mupasiri in December 2019, but the couple divorced in 2022.