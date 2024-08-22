Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo continues to nourish his expensive taste in cars by spoiling himself with an addition of the 2024 Lexus Lx500d to his already insane car collection.

According to reports Chivayo owns a fleet of expensive cars and has since added another.

Chivayo is a businessman and socialite known for his controversial rise to wealth and subsequent involvement in high-profile corruption scandals.

He gained notoriety for his lavish lifestyle and connections to influential figures in Zimbabwean politics, often overshadowing his business ventures with accusations of corruption and fraud.

In 2017 the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and the Zimbabwean Parliament probed Chivayo’s electricity power contracts that included a USD$200 million dollar power contract for Gwanda, a small town in Zimbabwe and other power contracts that had an accumulated value in excess of USD$600 million of which none were ever delivered.

In late January 2018, general secretary of the Energy Sector Workers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ESWUZ), Gibson Mushunje, claimed that Chivayo was involved in power contracts reaching up to USD$684 million.

In March 2018, Chivayo drew attention for buying shoes worth R20 000 South African rand and jokingly comparing himself to Adolf Hitler for having so many shoes.

Zwnews