Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Number 2 Bill of 2021 has sailed through with an overwhelming majority of 65-10 in the Senate.

Sixty-five Senators voted in favour of the Bill, which seeks among other things, to eliminate the running-mates clause from the Constitution, and give President Emmerson Mnangagwa the power to hand pick judges.

Just 10 legislators voted against the Bill and 5 did not take part in the process.

As such, ZANU PF which boasts of 35 seats, 18 chiefs got the assistance of about a dozen votes from MDC legislators and the disabled community.

Meanwhile, speaking after the voting process, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has expressed pleasure with the Senate outcome.

“It was way above the 54 threshold that is required to have the majority (two-thirds).

“We are happy that the Senate has passed the Bill. It will now allow us as a government and a country to move forward,” he said.

-Zwnews