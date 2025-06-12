The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Constable Prince Ndavambi, who had been on the run following the death of 30-year-old Blessed Believe Juruvenge.

Ndavambi was identified as the main suspect in a murder investigation launched shortly after Juruvenge died on May 28, a day after he was allegedly severely assaulted while in police custody at ZRP Ruwa.

Juruvenge, a tuck-shop owner and pirate taxi driver from Damafalls, was arrested on May 27 by Constable Ndavambi and a complainant identified as Mwazha.

This followed a report that Juruvenge had assaulted Mwazha during a dispute over a counterfeit US$50 note used at his shop.

According to police documents, after the arrest, Ndavambi allegedly assaulted Juruvenge and his sister Melisa Manyepa with a wooden stick, demanding they repay US$100.

He also reportedly threatened to kill them if the money was not returned. Juruvenge became unconscious during the beating and was dragged back into the holding cells.

That night, a duty officer found him struggling to breathe, and he was taken to Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre, where he died early the next morning.

Following the death, Ndavambi fled, prompting a nationwide manhunt. Police confirmed that he has now been located and arrested.

ZRP Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba stressed that justice would be served without bias.

Meanwhile, two post-mortem examinations have been conducted after Juruvenge’s family raised concerns over discrepancies in the first report.

The investigation remains ongoing.

