President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has given the late local entertainment superstar Babongile Skhonjwa – a famous radio presenter, DJ, MC and comedian – a state-assisted funeral.

Skhonjwa, who died on 21 September 2025 in Bulawayo, will be buried in his rural home of Mlozweni village, Chief Mzimuni in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has given John Gowa, a Zanu PF member, liberation war hero status.

Gowa was a ruling party member in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central.

Apparently, the two honours have exposed great disharmony within the ruling party.

The two letters have been signed by two top officials both claiming to be Secretary Generals, Obert Mpofu and Jacob Mudenda.

Recently, President Mnangagwa recently made changes to the ruling party’s Politburo, removing Mpofu from the rank of the Secretary General replacing him with Mudenda.

Mpofu is said to be in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s camp, and his demotion has been seen as Mnangagwa’s plot to weaken his deputy.