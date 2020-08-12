The opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has said it is about time that hard-pressed Zimbabweans desist from merely complaining about the excesses of the ruling Zanu PF Government and put their grievances into action.

In its International Youth Day statement, the party said the situation facing the generality of Zimbabweans now requires ‘bold steps of action’ as the troubled southern African nation is now teetering on the precipice of total collapse.

“We have reached a point where we cannot rely solely on playing the victim card, even though victims we are; we are in a time in which complaining is not enough, even though there is much to complain about,” said MDC-A national youth chairperson Tererai Obey Sithole on Wednesday.

The opposition also said as the global community is celebrating the annual Youth Day, it was important for the local youth-folk to bear in the mind that only the collective efforts of the young men and women of Zimbabwe were capable of rescuing the country from its current mess.

“While the Mnangagwa led regime continues to sharpen its tools of repression, it is also the time for us to perfect our resolve and fight for good governance. They have consistently responded with a heavy hand on protest and they continue to punish political activists,” he said.

Read the full text:

International Youth Day Statement: None but Ourselves! Zimbabwe is teetering on the precipice of total collapse. We have reached a point where we cannot rely solely on playing the victim card, even though victims we are; we are in a time in which complaining is not enough, even though there is much to complain about. Over the past few weeks, we made a lot of noise through #ZimbabweLivesMatter and the world heard us. We built a lot of momentum but in order for us to sustain it, our situation now requires bold steps of action. There are no two ways about it and for that reason, we must come together and stand up for a just cause. As the world celebrates the youth today, it should be on the mind of every young person that Zimbabwe needs our collective effort. While the Mnangagwa led regime continues to sharpen its tools of repression, it is also the time for us to perfect our resolve and fight for good governance. They have consistently responded with a heavy hand on protest and they continue to punish political activists. As we mark this day, our youth Organising Secretary, Godfrey Kurauone and many other political political prisoners continue to languish in prison on flimsy charges. Many young people in Zimbabwe have been displaced from their homes following a manhunt of prominent activists and opposition youth leaders by the state after calls for the 31 July national protest. That should not stop our struggle, in fact, it is time to decentralize the struggle to avoid easy targets for the regime. Imagine how difficult it is going to be for the regime to monitor and persecute scores of ordinary citizens each playing an active role in the struggle against corruption and dictatorship? Clearly, the regime is now on the defensive, it is reacting, and we the people are must keep on exerting pressure. It is incumbent upon us, the young, to lead this struggle from the front. As we reflect on this #YouthDay2020, we this opportunity to remind each other that; We are our own liberators, None but ourselves! Tererai Obey Sithole

MDC Alliance National Youth Chairperson

Zwnews