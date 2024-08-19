The Southern African Development Community SADC Summit ended in Harare this past weekend.

COMMUNIQUÉ OF THE 44TH ORDINARY SUMMIT OF SADC HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT 17th AUGUST 2024, HARARE, REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE

The 44th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), hereafter called “Summit” was held on 17th August 2024, in Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe.

Summit was attended by the following Heads of State and Government, or their representatives:

Angola: H.E. President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Botswana: H.E. President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi

Democratic Republic of Congo: H.E. President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo

Eswatini: His Majesty King Mswati III

Lesotho: The Right Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane

Madagascar: H.E. President Andry Rajoelina

Malawi H.E. President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera

Mozambique: H.E. President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi

Namibia: H.E. President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba

South Africa: H.E. President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

United Republic of Tanzania: H.E. President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan

Zimbabwe: H.E. President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Mauritius: H.E. Deputy Prime Minister, Louis Steven Obeegadoo, Minister of Housing and Land Use, Planning and Tourism

Zambia: Honourable Mr. Mulambo Haimbe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Seychelles: H.E. Ambassador Claude Morel, Special Envoy of the President

Summit was also attended by Ministers from the SADC Member States and the Executive Secretary of SADC.

Summit elected His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Chairperson of SADC, and His Excellency Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, the Incoming Chairperson.

Summit also elected Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, and His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, the Incoming Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Summit expressed condolences to the Government of the Republic of Namibia on the passing of His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob; to the Government of the Republic of Malawi on the passing of Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, and to the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania on the passing of His Excellency Ali Hassan Mwinyi, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Summit acknowledged the expression of commitment by His Excellency Dr. Nangolo Mbumba, President of the Republic of Namibia in his Maiden Speech towards the promotion of regional cooperation, integration and economic growth in the SADC region.

Summit received a report of the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, and commended him for his outstanding leadership and continued efforts in promoting peace and security in the region during his tenure.

Summit commended the Republic of Zimbabwe for spearheading the construction of a Pan-African multi-country facility in Harare which will showcase and preserve the diverse African Liberation history; and urged Member States to provide materials and artefacts for the Museum of African Liberation.

Summit noted the positive development made in relation to the National Reforms and urged the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho and the political parties in Parliament to expedite the passage of the tenth, eleventh and twelfth Amendment to the Constitution Bills, 2024 (Omnibus Bill); and commended the SADC Panel of Elders led by His Excellency Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and the Mediation Reference Group, for their on-going support to the comprehensive reforms process in the Kingdom of Lesotho. Summit further reiterated support towards the successful completion of the reforms process in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

Summit noted the official closure of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) and commended Member States for contributing troops, personnel, equipment and other resources towards the successful conclusion of SAMIM. Summit further commended the SAMIM Leadership and all personnel for their sacrifices, dedication and commitment towards peace, stability and security in the Cabo Delgado Province and the region at large and called for the dignified closure of the Mission.

Summit commended the Government of the Republic of Mozambique for the support given to SAMIM operations, and welcomed the assurances given by the Government of Mozambique to safeguard the gains achieved by SAMIM in restoring security to all the districts of the Cabo Delgado Province.

Summit reiterated its unwavering support to the Republic of Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo in promoting and consolidating peace, security and stability in the two countries.

Summit commended the Republic of Angola for its role in supporting the SAMIDRC and for ongoing facilitation of the Luanda Process, which seeks to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict in Eastern DRC; and welcomed the efforts of both the African Union Peace and Security Council, and the United Nations Secretary-General to explore various options to support the SAMIDRC.

Summit commended His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, the President of the Republic of Angola, for his efforts to bring lasting peace to the security challenges in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo through the Luanda Process and brokering a cease fire agreement between the DRC and Rwanda and called on the two countries to cease all hostilities.

Summit endorsed the establishment of the Office and the structure of the Special Representative of SADC and Head of Mission of SAMIDRC.

Summit acknowledged the expressions of gratitude by the Governments of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Republic of Mozambique for SADC’s continued support to address the security challenges facing the two Member States and pave the way for lasting peace, security and economic development.

The Summit commended the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Kingdom of Eswatini, and Republics of Madagascar, South Africa and Zimbabwe for successfully holding peaceful elections.

Summit noted the SADC Electoral Calendar for the remaining part of 2024, which includes elections in the Republics of Botswana and Mozambique in October, Republic of Namibia in November and the Republic of Mauritius on a date to be determined and wished the Member States successful elections.

Summit noted the positive progress regarding the political and security situation in the Kingdom of Eswatini as presented by the Government of the Kingdom, and endorsed the request for the Kingdom of Eswatini to be removed from the agenda of the Organ Troika and applauded His Majesty King Mswati III, the Government and the people of Eswatini for this milestone.

Summit commended all Member States that participated in the unveiling ceremony of the Statue in Honour of His Excellency Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, a Pan Africanist and one of the Founders of SADC and Organisation of the African Unity, now the African Union (AU), on 18 February 2024; and the AU Commission for the support and collaboration towards the accomplishment of the Project.

Summit reiterated the regional call made at the 39th SADC Summit for unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on the Republic of Zimbabwe and acknowledged that the sanctions continue to hinder the progress and prosperity on the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the SADC region.

Summit noted progress in the implementation of the Theme of the 43rd SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, titled “Human and Financial Capital: The Key Drivers for Sustainable Industrialisation in the SADC Region”, and commended the Outgoing Chairperson of SADC, H.E. President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, for his exemplary leadership in delivering on the key areas of the Theme during his tenure.

Summit endorsed the Theme of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, titled “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC’’, recognising that innovation is a fundamental instrument with significant potential to drive priority sectors of manufacturing, mineral beneficiation and agro-processing to enhance industrialisation and economic growth of the SADC region.

Summit commended the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe for organising and hosting the 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week and Exhibition that was held in Harare, Zimbabwe, from 28 July to 02 August 2024 in collaboration with the SADC Secretariat, the SADC Business Council and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries under the theme ‘Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC”.

Summit took note of the entering into force of the Agreement Establishing the Tripartite Free Trade Area (TFCA) among the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, the East African Community and SADC on 25 July 2024, providing opportunities for SADC Member States to tap into an expanded market of 26 countries, a population of about 700 million and a GDP of US$1 trillion.

Summit adopted and signed the SADC Declaration on the Protection of Persons with Albinism, signifying the collective resolve of SADC Member States to take necessary measures at the regional and national levels to address the challenges faced by Persons with Albinism.

Summit also noted the Mpox situation on the continent and in the SADC region; the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHIEC); the declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of continental security (PHECS) by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) respectively, and urged Member States to strengthen disease surveillance, diagnosis testing and clinical care, infection prevention and control as well as awareness raising of the disease at all levels of the community.

Summit extended solidarity and support to Member States affected by Mpox and further requested the World Health Organisation, Africa CDC and other Partners to avail resources towards the Mpox response in the region.

Summit directed the Secretariat to convene an urgent meeting of the Ministers of Health to assess the impact of Mpox and facilitate coordinated regional response to control the spread of the disease.

Summit urged Member States to continue monitoring weather and climate risks, including the forecasted La Niña event and develop contingency measures to mitigate the impact of disasters.

Summit urged Member States to implement the SADC Regional Humanitarian Appeal to the El Niño-induced drought and floods, which the SADC Chairperson launched at the Extraordinary Summit held on 20 May 2024 in close collaboration with SADC Secretariat and partners.

Summit commended the Republic of Namibia for co-facilitating with the Federal Republic of Germany the Summit of the Future, which will be held on 22-23 September 2024 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York under the theme “Summit of the Future: Multilateral Solutions for a better tomorrow”.

Summit further noted that Namibia represents the Global South and undertakes to give support towards these efforts, in order to amplify the collective voice, and to inclusively determine the best direction for the future generation.

Summit noted with concern the relentless attack on civilians in Palestine (Gaza) which has resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of property, and deteriorating humanitarian conditions and called for an immediate cease-fire, the release of all hostages, and the commencement of talks to bring a lasting solution to the conflict.

Summit bade farewell to His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, whose term of office as President of the Republic of Mozambique, will come to an end after the October 2024 General Elections, and expressed gratitude and appreciation for his great contribution to the SADC integration and development agenda.

Summit urged Member States that are not parties to SADC Legal Instruments that have entered into force to accede to those Legal Instruments and Member States who have not yet signed or ratified the Legal Instruments to do so, to accelerate regional integration.

Summit extended its appreciation to the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe for successfully hosting the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The Chairperson of SADC, His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, expressed gratitude to all Heads of State and Government for attending the 44th Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government and electing him to lead the SADC region.

Summit noted that the next SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government will be held in the Republic of Madagascar.

Done on 17th August 2024

Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe