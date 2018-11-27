Linda Masarira: MDC youths received military training in Zambia and South Africa

Linda Masarira of MDC T has told the August 1 shooting Commission of Inquiry that Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance youths received military training in Zambia and South Africa to rise against the Government in the event that they lost the July 30 harmonised elections..

Six people died after the army opened fire at the back of fleeing protesters in Harare on 1 August 2018, according media reports.

But the former Tajamuka protest leader, Masarara, blames MDC for the fatal shootings carried out by the army in front of international media.

“I can speak with confidence and evidence that there are two groups who were trained to lead protest though it is said that they were trained to uprise in a non-violent manner which is contrary to the actions that prevailed on August 1,” she said.

“The MDC Alliance believes the Government can be persuaded to a government of national unity or to accede to certain demands from the illegal demonstrations that they did coupled with the ongoing demonisation of Zimbabwe.

“We have an opposition that believes in hate speech and insults, terrorising of women and the suffering of the masses to woo protest votes.”

Ms Masarira urged the Commission not to be hoodwinked by the eloquence of the party’s leadership.

“MDC Alliance is a party full of highly intolerant people, who think they are the Alpha and Omega of Zimbabwe politics,” Ms Masarira said.

Masarira’s testimony came a day after MDC’s Tendai Biti and Nelson Chamisa chronicled the history of politics and state led violence; and deaths since 1980 that has claimed more than 25000 innocent lives in Zimbabwe.

