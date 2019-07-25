Commission of inquiry for national team’s poor performance?

ZwNews.com

Warriors head coach Sunday Chidzambwa resigned from the post following the team’s early departure from the just ended Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

The warriors failed to make it to the next stage, after a poor showing, despite having had impressed many in their first match against the host, the game they narrowly lost by a goal to nil.

The warriors went on to draw with Uganda before, losing by 4 goals to nil, at the hands of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in their last group match. The loss opened a serious debate, with some claiming the team had fixed the game.

That also followed great disturbances in their camp with the players threatening to boycott the tournament over money issues. Since the departure from the continental showcase, the rumour mill had it that Chidzambwa, would be fired, claiming that he was not in good books with the Zimbabwe Football Association president Felton Kamambo. While others called for a commission of inquiry to be instituted to look into national team’s poor performance.

However, in his resignation letter Chidzambwa dated 24 July 2019, he did not give the reason for throwing in the towel.

“This letter serves to notify you of my decision to resign from the position of Zimbabwe’s senior national team with immediate effect. By last working day will be 24 July 2019.

“I wish to convey my profound gratitude to the association, for the time I have served as the national team coach,” reads the part of the letter.