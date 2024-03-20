Categories: Zim Latest

Comedienne Chipo “The Trouble Causer” Arrested

In a recent development, renowned comedienne Chipo, famously known as “The Trouble Causer,” has been apprehended by law enforcement authorities on charges of assault. The incident has stirred significant attention within her fab base.

Chipo is currently in custody at Avondale Police Station, awaiting further legal proceedings. It is anticipated that she will soon make an appearance in court to address the allegations brought against her.

Details surrounding the assault and the circumstances leading to Chipo’s arrest remain scarce. However, the matter has been formally reported to the authorities under reference number RRB 5884686, indicating the seriousness with which law enforcement is treating the incident.

21st March 2024

