The internet is abuzz with a curious case of mistaken identity, as a man working in Botswana has become the talk of the town for bearing an uncanny resemblance to Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The discovery of this doppelganger has sent social media into a frenzy, with users from across the globe sharing the image and speculating about the striking likeness.

The image, which has gone viral, shows a man with a similar build and facial features to the President, including the signature grey hair and moustache. The resemblance is so striking that it has prompted a flurry of comments and jokes, with many users expressing disbelief and amusement at the uncanny coincidence.

Renowned Zambian political activist, Joseph Kalimbwe, was among the first to share the image, commenting: “We have such a wonderful God, when he creates us – he ensures he makes another person just like us on one part of the world. Everywhere in the world, twaba babili babili.”

Kalimbwe’s post sparked a wave of reactions, with many users jokingly suggesting that President Mnangagwa should come and claim his “son”. Others, with a touch of tongue-in-cheek, suggested that the services of prominent DNA expert Tinashe Mugabe might be needed to settle the matter once and for all.

“Come and get your son this side @edmnangagwa,” tweeted Chimhamha (@ChimhamhaZw), while Chieftainship (@Ba_Naem25) declared: “Son of our President.”

The internet’s penchant for humour was on full display, with some users drawing on the President’s recent public appearances to add a comedic twist to the situation. “I heard he had issues with his zip, this one might be his son,” joked Brighton (@brightd85).

Adding a historical perspective to the mix, Mokgalabje Ngwato (@LesibaNgwato) observed: “Mdhara used to frequent Botswana in the 70s while fighting the Smith Regime.”

The speculation, fuelled by the striking resemblance and the internet’s penchant for creating narratives, has led to a plethora of theories and humorous observations. Some users have suggested that the man is a long-lost relative of the President, while others have simply expressed amusement at the uncanny coincidence.

“This man apparently lives and works in Francis Town Botswana. Such a sparking resemblance,” added Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe), confirming the man’s location and further fueling the online frenzy.

The image has also sparked a debate about the power of social media and its ability to amplify stories and create viral sensations. The rapid spread of the image, coupled with the humorous reactions and speculation, highlights the internet’s capacity to generate widespread interest and engage users in a collective conversation.

“No one can convince me that this isn’t ED,” declared @EphraimChinga, highlighting the sheer convincing power of the resemblance.

The discovery of President Mnangagwa’s doppelganger has provided a much-needed dose of lightheartedness and amusement in a world often dominated by serious news and political discourse.

online