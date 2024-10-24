Students at Ivyluck College in Harare were left in disbelief after being duped into sitting for counterfeit ZIMSEC ‘O’ Level exams, allegedly orchestrated by their headmaster, Tafadzwa Chikohora (31).

Chikohora appeared in court yesterday, facing serious charges of theft for misappropriating exam fees intended for three students.

Despite offering classes from Form 1 to Form 6, Ivyluck College is not a registered ZIMSEC examination center.

The State claims that in May, the college was given US$729 to register the students at Ellis Robins High School, a registered ZIMSEC center. Chikohora allegedly misappropriated these funds, failing to register the students as promised.

To cover his tracks, he is accused of sending four falsified statements of entry to suggest that the students were registered.

Furthermore, Chikohora allegedly created counterfeit ZIMSEC examination papers, and proceeded with the students to take these fake exams at the Ellis Robins laboratory.

Afterward, he reportedly destroyed the counterfeit papers to conceal his actions.

The fraudulent scheme came to light when students began discussing the exam paper content, raising suspicions that led to Chikohora’s arrest.

Investigators later recovered copies of the fake examination papers from his phone.

Herald Zim