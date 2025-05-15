Zimbabwe’s largest food manufacturer, Innscor, has posted an update for its performance in the first 9 months to March 2025.

The company’s bakery section recorded 10 percent rise in sales volumes, with a new production line awaiting commissioning to boost capacity.

For, National Foods; sales volumes went up by 22 percent.

• Colcom: Overall sales grew by 3 percent, however processed meat products such as bacon and polony declined 10 percent, mainly due to problems in formal retail.

• Irvine’s: Sales of frozen poultry rose 4%, table egg volumes up 11%

• Prodairy: Volumes up 27%, driven by the Revive brands (Dairy Blend and Maheu), which recorded combined growth of 34% thanks to expanded factory capacity

• Probottlers: Sales flat, hit by the sugar tax. Bally House and Fizzi volumes fell, hurt by cheaper, unregulated imports

• Nyathi Beer: On a ‘strong growth trajectory’, backed by enhanced route-to-market strategies

• Profeeds: Volumes fell 4%, impacted by a silo collapse in November 2023. However, the commissioning of a new stockfeed plant in Bulawayo in November 2024 is leading a recovery.

Zwnews