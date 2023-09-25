A SUSPECTED drug dealer has been arrested and was brought- to court after he was allegedly found in possession of cocaine worth $1 million.

Charlton Chirimuuta, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody pending his bail hearing.

Allegations are that on Friday, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics received a tip off that Chirimuuta was dealing in drugs at his home in Queensdale.

Acting on the tip-off, detectives went to his home and found him in the living room.

The police officers introduced themselves and revealed the reason for their visit.

They went on to search him and seized one sachet of cocaine from his pocket.

They further searched the house and recovered a black digital scale and a silver metal spoon used to mix cocaine.

The recovered cocaine had a street value of $1 million.

