Civil Unrest Likely: Trump Govt warns US citizens travelling to Zimbabwe

The United States of America has issued a warning to its citizens over possible civil unrest in Zimbabwe.

In a notice titled ‘Zimbabwe Travel Advisory, Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution’, released Tuesday, the US warned Americans to be vigilant in Zimbabwe “due to crime and civil unrest”.

“Violent crime, such as assault, carjacking, and home invasion, is common. Smashing the windows of cars with the intent to steal, which can harm the driver or passengers, is also common. Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents. Read the safety and security section on the country information page,” the advisory read.

It urged those deciding to travel to Zimbabwe to “stay alert and avoid openly displaying cash, stay away from political rallies, demonstrations and crowds, as well as monitor local media for breaking events and to be prepared to adjust plans”.

Americans were also urged to carry a copy of their passport and visa, while ensuring the originals are kept safe at their accommodation facilities.

The warning comes as tensions mount in the face of unending fuel shortages, crippling power cuts, the rising cost of living, runaway inflation and continued price hikes of basic commodities across Zimbabwe.

agencies

