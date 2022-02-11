Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has implored not to treat civil servants who are demanding better pay as enemies.

Mliswa says government workers have genuine issues that need to be addressed.

“They have gone for long unaddressed and you can’t blame teachers when they go for broke, it’s because Govt has not been responsive enough,” he says.

He adds that propaganda is very poor on the part of ZANU-PF saying blaming teachers when they go for broke is bad because government has not been responsive enough.

“Govt needs to face that and deal with it instead of focusing on classifying people into camps of enemies.

“There are no enemies but merely people who need a better life. No-one is fighting Govt. That narrative is false and a relic from politics of old times,” adds Mliswa.

Zwnews