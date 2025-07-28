On the 28th of July 2028, City of Harare will launch operation Central Business District (CBD) to enforce compliance.

All Businesses which are not compliant to Council by-laws and regulations will be closed.

The City will take appropriate remedial action to recover its debt and enforce compliance to minimum service delivery standards.

No Item to Consider Actions to be taken 1. Approved Development Permitfor a newly constructed and under construction building Stop construction/ development and issue demolitions notices.

Building owners to regularise their operations. 2. Approved Building Plans for all renovated buildings and on recent partitions and sub-divisions. Penalise and issue enforcement Orders.

The owner has an obligation to regularise their activities 3. Certification of Occupation (COO) penalize those without approved certificate of occupation.

The building owner to acquire the Certificate of occupation. 4. Business LicensesType of Business (Class 1 to 9) It is illegal to operate without valid license. All business without license to be closed and business owners to make a formal application at Rowan Martin Building.

All license will be issued within a minimum of 3 days. 5. Rates Payment (Property Tax, Refuse, Sewer, Effluent, water consumption) all overdue accounts (30 days and above), we disconnect services and recommend for the closure of the business in terms of public health Act. 6.

Emergency Services (Water Hydrants and Fire Extinguishers) all building that are not compliant will be penalized and closed for public safety.

Applicable laws applied during Operation CBD Restoration 1. Building Plans are enforced in terms of Model Building By-Laws of 1977 Chapter 2 Section 44 as amended from time to time.

Development enforcement are in terms of Regional, Country and Town Planning Act Chapter 29:12 3. Shop licensing enforcement is in terms of Public Health Act Chapter 15:17, Shop License Act Chapter 14:17, Harare Licensed Premises by-Law of 1975, Food and Food Standards Act, Liquor Act Chapter 14:12, Urban Councils Act Chapter 29:15, Harare Meats By-Laws of 1975 and Public Health (Medical Examination) Food Handlers Order of 1994, Billing and payments of rates enforcement is in terms of Urban Councils Act: Chapter 29:15 Section 279 and other relevant Council by-laws and policies including the City 2025 Budget. City of Harare has a payment Plan for all business licenses and penalties.

Business owners are encouraged to visit Rowan MartinHelp Desk for assistance.