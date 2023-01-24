City of Harare mayor Jacob Mafume says the local authority is contemplating taking the Zimbabwe National Road Administation (ZINARA) to court over roads.

Mafume says problems of failure to repair and maintain roads and the attendant infrastructure began when ZINARA took over vehicle licensing and the results are visible on the ground for all to see.

“Council will take Zinara to court so it can be deconstructed,” says Mafume.

He adds that in the last five years out of expectations of plus/ minus US$60 million per year, City of Harare received less than US$2,5 million per year from the national roads authority.

“City of Harare has not received anything from fuel levy and carbon tax revenue,” adds Mayor Mafume.

Over the years, the two authorities have been trading blames over the status of the city’s roads.

Zwnews