City of Harare has intensified its efforts to restore order on the roads through a mass clamping exercise targeting motorists who flout city by-laws.

The operation specifically focuses on vehicles parked in undesignated areas, which are causing serious obstructions to the free flow of traffic in the Central Business District.

Authorities have warned that the clampdown is part of a broader initiative to promote responsible driving and ensure safer, more efficient urban mobility.

Lawlessness on the city’s roads has for long been a major cause for concern making taming the traffic jungle a nightmare.

Some have attributed it to the increasing number of vehicles as opposed to the carrying capacity of the available infrastructure.

In some cases lawlessness on the roads has resulted accidents, injuries and loss of human lives.

