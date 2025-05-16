The City of Harare will launch a debt-recovery process on Monday, 19 May 2025, targeting all occupants of council-owned properties including rented accommodation, leased land users, commercial tenants and schools with outstanding balances.

Affected debtors will receive formal eviction notices, followed by summonses and court-enforced ejectment orders if accounts remain unpaid.

Residents and businesses are strongly urged to settle their arrears immediately to avoid disruption and legal action.

Zwnews